Carnival Sets Sail From Mobile Again
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli March 06, 2022
For the first time in two years, a cruise ship set sail from Mobile, Alabama.
Carnival Cruise Line on Saturday resumed operations in the southern port city, as the Carnival Ecstasy eased through Mobile Bay and south into the Gulf of Mexico for a five-day cruise.
The trip, part of Carnival’s restart program in the wake of the pandemic, is scheduled to include a stop in Cozumel.
Mobile had virtually shut down as a port in the wake of COVID-19, but the city feted the return of Carnival as the cruise line used the occasion to kick off its 50th anniversary ‘Sailabration’ festivities.
Carnival also announced an ongoing commitment to Mobile. The line will introduce a new seasonal six- and eight-day cruise program from the Alabama city beginning Oct. 6, 2023 through March 30, 2024 with the Carnival Spirit.
Spirit’s new Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries will stop in Bimini, Half Moon Cay and Mahogany Bay, among other ports. These sailings will open for sale on Wednesday, March 9.
“We are committed to our continued relationship with Mobile which is why we are excited to be back to the fun with Carnival Ecstasy and we look forward to Carnival Spirit’s arrival in 2023,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement. “Aside from Carnival Spirit being a newer and larger ship for Mobile – meaning even more fun to be had on board – Spirit’s new itineraries will give our guests the opportunity to visit new beautiful destinations.”
Carnival Cruise Line and Mobile have enjoyed a partnership for 20 years now, ever since Carnival began offering a short series of cruises from Mobile in 2002. In 2004, Carnival introduced its first year-round program from Mobile, which was later expanded with the larger 2,052-guest Carnival Fantasy and then replaced with the same size Carnival Elation.
Needless to say, the return of the cruise line thrilled Mobile officials.
“For more than a decade, cruises out of Mobile have brought countless visitors to our city from across the Southeast — providing a boost to our hotels, restaurants, attractions and dozens of other local businesses in the surrounding region,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Simply put, Mobile’s economy is not operating to its full potential without a cruise ship in its harbor. We are fortunate to have had a great partnership with Carnival Cruise Line for several years, and as we celebrate Ecstasy's departure today, we look forward to many more.”
Added David Clark, president and CEO of the tourist organization Visit Mobile: “We have certainly missed seeing that iconic funnel in our downtown skyline and welcoming cruisers from across the country to Mobile these past two years.”
