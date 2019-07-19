Carnival Vista to Resume Sailings Ahead of Schedule
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke July 19, 2019
Carnival Cruise Line has announced that Carnival Vista will return to service ahead of schedule.
Carnival canceled three July sailings aboard the ship as repairs to its propulsion system at the Grand Bahama Shipyard were expected to take approximately two weeks.
However, repairs have gone "extremely smoothly" and Carnival Vista will now offer a special four-day cruise to Cozumel, Mexico departing out of Galveston, Texas on Tuesday, July 23.
"Carnival is completing repairs to Carnival Vista’s azipod propulsion system at the Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport. The unique, first-of-its-kind ‘floating dry dock’ process on the BOKA Vanguard has gone extremely smoothly, allowing the work to be completed almost five days ahead of schedule and allowing this special cruise to be scheduled for last-minute vacation seekers," the cruise line said in a statement on its website.
Carnival Vista will resume year-round seven-day sailings to the Caribbean from Galveston, beginning July 27.
Tickets for next week's last-minute voyage are on sale now. Contact your travel agent, call 1-800-CARNIVAL or visit Carnival.com for reservations.
