Carnival’s Adolfo Perez Launches New Webcast for Travel Advisors
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton October 27, 2020
Adolfo Perez, Carnival Cruise Line’s senior vice president of trade sales and marketing, will debut a new webcast series for travel agents on Nov. 5 with Carnival President Christine Duffy as his first guest.
“From Adolfo’s Desk LIVE” is designed as an extension of Perez’s other outreach efforts and will provide advisors with access, answers and support on topics ranging from health and safety protocols to shore excursions and itinerary planning.
Topics are selected based on conversations with travel advisors to keep the show relevant to current happenings within the ever-evolving cruise industry.
Each episode includes an interview with a guest, as well as answering questions from travel advisors.
“During these unprecedented times, ‘From Adolfo’s Desk LIVE’ is a great way to keep our valued travel advisors updated on the latest happenings while providing the tools and resources they need to support their clients and grow their business,” Perez said.
A save-the-date reminder with a link to watch the episode will be provided via email to all travel agents who are registered with Carnival.
