Carnival Cruise Line Reveals New Future Cruise Credit Toolkit
Travel Agent Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood October 06, 2020
Carnival Cruise Line announced Tuesday it has launched a new Future Cruise Credit (FCC) Toolkit designed to support travel advisors.
Carnival’s new FCC Toolkit is part of the cruise line’s “Onboard with You” pledge and will help agents assist their clients and grow their business. The toolbar is accessible via the company’s official website.
The FCC Toolkit includes a variety of resources to empower travel advisors, including a lead reporting tool to help agencies note and follow up on pending FCC’s, communications schedule to help organize client follow-ups, templates for FCC-focused correspondence and personalization tools for agents to customize messages based on client needs.
“Clients with FCCs are such important leads for travel agents and this practical, easy-to-use tool kit offers a variety of proven sales and marketing strategies, all designed to help advisors close more FCC business and expand their sales,” Carnival senior vice president Adolfo M. Perez said.
“It’s one more example of Carnival investing in and supporting our valued travel partners,” Perez continued.
With many guests opting for future cruise credits on canceled sailings, FCC’s represent an opportunity for travel advisors to grow their business as their clients have already expressed an interest in booking their next cruise and have committed funds toward that next booking.
The toolkit is accompanied by a video from Carnival’s business development managers who share effective selling and marketing tips for agents to utilize FCCs to assist their clients on future bookings.
