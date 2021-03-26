Last updated: 09:02 AM ET, Fri March 26 2021

Disney Cruise Line Announces New UK Staycation Sailings

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Donald Wood March 26, 2021

Disney Magic at Sea "staycation" sailings from United Kingdom.
Disney Magic at Sea "staycation" sailings from United Kingdom. (photo via Disney Cruise Line Media)

Disney Cruise Line announced a series of brand-new Disney Magic at Sea “staycation” sailings from United Kingdom ports this summer.

Disney Magic is scheduled to sail mostly two- and three-night voyages, as well as limited four-night sailings round-trip from London Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southampton.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
Hurtigruten’s new Northwest Passage sailing.

Hurtigruten Reveals Flagship Expedition Cruise for 2023

Switzerland

Avanti and Switzerland Tourism Launch New Campaign

Deadvlei near Sossusvlei in Namibia

Exodus Travels, African Wildlife Foundation Unveil...

Disney Cruise Line ship docked in port

Disney Cruise Line Unveils 2022 Summer Sailings

Passengers on the staycation sailings will remain on the ship throughout the voyage and enjoy an unforgettable cruise experience with world-class accommodations, dazzling entertainment and a variety of included dining options.

The cruise vacation will include family pools and waterslides, whimsical kids’ clubs and adult-only retreats, such as a secluded pool and spa, a lively entertainment district and a fine-dining restaurant.

“Our teams are bringing tremendous ingenuity and fun to these new cruises, tailoring them with care to the times we are living in, yet filling them with everything you'd expect from Disney, from great service and entertainment to immersive dining experiences and magic for the whole family,” Disney Cruise Line president Thomas Mazloum said.

In addition, the sailings will be filled with Disney stories, characters and entertainment that come to life, such as a celebration with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals; a Frozen flurry of fun with Anna, Elsa and Olaf; and an epic encounter with Marvel's greatest Super Heroes.

Multiple layers of health and safety measures will also be in place to protect passengers, including COVID-19 testing, health screenings, face coverings, reduced guest capacity, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning.

Disney Magic at Sea staycation sailings are expected to go on sale in April 2021 for voyages this summer.

For more information on Disney Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy

Carnival Will Maintain US Homeports, Uncertain on Vaccine Mandate

Carnival Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean Plans Greek Isles Cruises From Cyprus

American Cruise Lines Introduces Last-Minute COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement

Celebrity Cruises Sets Summer Debut in Greece for Celebrity Apex

CDC Sticks To November Timeline for Conditional Sailing Order

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS