Disney Cruise Line Announces New UK Staycation Sailings
Disney Cruise Line announced a series of brand-new Disney Magic at Sea “staycation” sailings from United Kingdom ports this summer.
Disney Magic is scheduled to sail mostly two- and three-night voyages, as well as limited four-night sailings round-trip from London Tilbury, Newcastle, Liverpool and Southampton.
Passengers on the staycation sailings will remain on the ship throughout the voyage and enjoy an unforgettable cruise experience with world-class accommodations, dazzling entertainment and a variety of included dining options.
The cruise vacation will include family pools and waterslides, whimsical kids’ clubs and adult-only retreats, such as a secluded pool and spa, a lively entertainment district and a fine-dining restaurant.
“Our teams are bringing tremendous ingenuity and fun to these new cruises, tailoring them with care to the times we are living in, yet filling them with everything you'd expect from Disney, from great service and entertainment to immersive dining experiences and magic for the whole family,” Disney Cruise Line president Thomas Mazloum said.
In addition, the sailings will be filled with Disney stories, characters and entertainment that come to life, such as a celebration with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals; a Frozen flurry of fun with Anna, Elsa and Olaf; and an epic encounter with Marvel's greatest Super Heroes.
Multiple layers of health and safety measures will also be in place to protect passengers, including COVID-19 testing, health screenings, face coverings, reduced guest capacity, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning.
Disney Magic at Sea staycation sailings are expected to go on sale in April 2021 for voyages this summer.
