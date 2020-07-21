Last updated: 02:20 PM ET, Tue July 21 2020

CDC Data Reveals How Cruise Ship Passengers Spread COVID-19

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli July 21, 2020

Diamond Princess cruise ship
PHOTO: The Diamond Princess cruise ship was just one of several boats affected by the coronavirus. (photo via HIROSHI_H/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

The Centers for Disease Control has released a detailed report showing exactly how cruise ship passengers helped spread the coronavirus back in the winter and early spring, even after passengers had already disembarked.

MORE Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways Resumes Cruising on European Rivers

Disney Magic sails to Villefranche, France

Disney Cruise Line Extends Suspension of Sailings Through...

The Grand Classica and Grand Celebration, ships apart of the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line fleet

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Suspends Sailings Through...

The report is based on the CDC performing ambitious contact tracing on 11,000 people on various ships that were plagued with the virus.

COVID-19 has been blamed for cruise ship outbreaks and deaths early on when the virus first started making its way worldwide after starting in Wuhan, China.

One reason why it spread so quickly on boats—back in January and February, passengers and crew were not subject to quarantine measures after leaving ships even if they had the virus or were suspected of having it.

From March 1 to July 10, the CDC counted 2,973 cases of COVID-19 or COVID-like illnesses on cruise ships.

In addition, the CDC noted that cruise passengers also are likely to get on a plane to meet their boat—both coming and going—and many also stay at hotels and utilize shuttle vans, fostering the spread of the disease.

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS