Celebrity Cruises Adds Pickleball to Nine Cruise Ships
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Patrick Clarke March 14, 2023
Celebrity Cruises is jumping on the growing pickleball trend by adding new courts to nine of the ships in its fleet, the cruise line announced Tuesday.
The popular sport, a hybrid of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, will be available for free to guests of all skill levels. Passengers can play at their leisure pending court availability but there will also be organized events and tournaments led by the ship’s activities team. Separate times will be scheduled for adult play (age 18 and over) and or family play (six years and older).
Celebrity Cruises will provide the pickleball net, paddles and balls but guests are also welcome to bring their own equipment onboard.
The nine Celebrity ships now offering pickleball include two Edge Series ships in Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Apex in addition to Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Summit.
Court locations vary by ship, however. On Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Apex, guests can play pickleball at the Rooftop Garden. Meanwhile, aboard Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Solstice, pickleball will be offered on the Sports Deck (Deck 15). Finally, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Summit will offer pickleball on the Sports Court (Deck 12).
"We are so excited to offer this social, fun and trending activity to both new and seasoned cruisers alike, whether traveling solo, as a couple, or as a group," Keith Lane, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, Celebrity Cruises, said in a statement. "And, imagine playing on the ship’s top deck with views of some of the world’s most amazing places all around you. What an experience!"
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
For more information on Celebrity Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS