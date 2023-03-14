Last updated: 11:49 AM ET, Tue March 14 2023

Celebrity Cruises Adds Pickleball to Nine Cruise Ships

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Patrick Clarke March 14, 2023

Celebrity Cruises, pickleball, celebrity pickleball
Complimentary pickleball is now available on nine different Celebrity Cruises ships. (photo courtesy of Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Cruises is jumping on the growing pickleball trend by adding new courts to nine of the ships in its fleet, the cruise line announced Tuesday.

The popular sport, a hybrid of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, will be available for free to guests of all skill levels. Passengers can play at their leisure pending court availability but there will also be organized events and tournaments led by the ship’s activities team. Separate times will be scheduled for adult play (age 18 and over) and or family play (six years and older).

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
The Remedy at Carnival’s Alchemy Bar.

Carnival Cruise Line Adds Alcohol-Free Alternatives to Popular...

Star Legend, Windstar cruises, Alaska, destinations, plane

Windstar Cruises to Launch New Whole-Food, Plant-Based Menu

British Virgin Islands landscape

British Virgin Islands Pacts with FCCA to Boost Cruise Calls

American Cruise Lines Project Blue

American Cruise Lines Adding 19th Ship to Fleet in Late 2024

Celebrity Cruises will provide the pickleball net, paddles and balls but guests are also welcome to bring their own equipment onboard.

The nine Celebrity ships now offering pickleball include two Edge Series ships in Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Apex in addition to Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Summit.

Court locations vary by ship, however. On Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Apex, guests can play pickleball at the Rooftop Garden. Meanwhile, aboard Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox and Celebrity Solstice, pickleball will be offered on the Sports Deck (Deck 15). Finally, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Summit will offer pickleball on the Sports Court (Deck 12).

"We are so excited to offer this social, fun and trending activity to both new and seasoned cruisers alike, whether traveling solo, as a couple, or as a group," Keith Lane, Senior Vice President, Hotel Operations, Celebrity Cruises, said in a statement. "And, imagine playing on the ship’s top deck with views of some of the world’s most amazing places all around you. What an experience!"

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Celebrity Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
The Remedy at Carnival’s Alchemy Bar.

Carnival Cruise Line Adds Alcohol-Free Alternatives to Popular...

Carnival Cruise Line

Windstar Cruises to Launch New Whole-Food, Plant-Based Menu

British Virgin Islands Pacts with FCCA to Boost Cruise Calls

American Cruise Lines Adding 19th Ship to Fleet in Late 2024

AmaWaterways Sets 2024 Dates For 'Soulful Epicurean Experience' Cruises

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS