Celebrity Cruises Announces Return of UK Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood March 29, 2021
Celebrity Cruises announced it would set sail from the United Kingdom this summer.
The cruise line will offer the staycation sailings aboard the newly renovated ship, Celebrity Silhouette, which will begin hosting voyages from Southampton on July 3. The vessel will offer a series of six-to-eight-night itineraries around Britain’s coastline.
The new sailings feature the sights of Portland, Kirkwall, Glasgow, Belfast, Liverpool and more, with tickets going on sale on April 6. To be eligible for the voyages, passengers over 18 will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, while those under 18 must provide a negative PCR test.
“We’re delighted to be returning to Southampton after over a year away,” Celebrity CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said. “We are truly committed to the UK market and can’t wait to welcome guests back onboard.”
“What could be better than a new luxury ship, ready to take guests on a journey around one of the world’s most beautiful and impressive coastlines?” Lutoff-Perlo continued. “Not only is this extremely significant to us as a business, but also to efforts to boost the UK’s local tourism industry.”
As for what travelers should expect when they step on the enhanced Celebrity Silhouette, they will experience modernized staterooms and suites; reimagined restaurants, bars, and lounges; a redesigned spa and casino; new designer boutiques; RFID lock technology with digital key access and more.
The announcement comes just days after Celebrity announced its Caribbean comeback with Celebrity Millennium departing from St. Maarten and Celebrity Apex departing from Greece, both in June.
Sponsored Content
For more information on England
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS