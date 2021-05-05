Celebrity Cruises to Resume Galapagos Islands Sailings in July
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Theresa Norton May 05, 2021
Celebrity Cruises announced plans to resume voyages in the Galapagos Islands this summer on three expedition ships.
The 100-passenger mega-yacht Celebrity Flora will resume sailing on July 4, followed by the 48-guest Celebrity Xpedition on July 24 and the 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration on Sept. 18. All ships will sail with vaccinated crew and will be available to vaccinated adult guests and children under the age of 18 with a negative PCR test result. In addition, all guests should review and comply with local requirements to enter Ecuador and the Galapagos.
For a limited time, Celebrity is also including airfare in the purchase of a 10- to 16-night Galapagos vacation package, which include the seven-night cruise and all-inclusive land accommodations and activities. The offer is valid for roundtrip economy or business-class airfares departing from U.S. or Canadian gateways for sail dates between July 3, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023. Flights must be booked via Flights by Celebrity by June 30, 2021.
The Celebrity Flora is a luxury mega-yacht built specifically to navigate the waters of the Galapagos. The ship was built with natural materials, including the latest environmental technologies. Certified naturalists from the Galápagos National Park are on board to guide the journey.
Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xploration will explore the Galapagos with Northern and Southern Loop itineraries.
Among the activities, guests can hike in volcanic landscapes and snorkel alongside sea turtles in their natural habitat. Twice-daily shore excursions guided by Galapagos National Park-certified naturalists are offered.
Celebrity Cruises sailings include unlimited Wi-Fi, drinks, and tips; vacation packages add luxury hotel stays and flights between Ecuador and the islands. For more information, click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Celebrity Cruises, Ecuador, Galapagos Islands
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS