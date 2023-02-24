Celestyal Cruises Acquires New Ship
Celestyal Cruises, the cruise line specializing in itineraries to the Greek Islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, acquired a new vessel as part of its fleet renewal program, to undergo a $21-million refurbishment before entering service.
The new ship, called Celestyal Journey, will offer space for 1,260 guests and was originally built for Holland America Line. During its service with the line, the ship was called the Ryndam, but was then sold to P&O Australia.
The Celestyal Journey is undergoing its renovation and updates to its onboard technology at the ship repair area of the port at Piraeus, Greece. The cruise line currently has two other ships, the Celestyal Olympia and the Celestyal Crystal.
“While the global events of the past few years have placed our growth plans on pause, the positive industry outlook along with strong bookings for the coming season, provides Celestyal with the opportunity to recommence the process of renewing our fleet with new vessels,” said Chris Theophilides, CEO. “In addition to her expansive open decks, numerous bar and dining options as well as spacious public areas and staterooms, the Celestyal Journey provides our guests with a significant increase in premium and balcony staterooms, which continue to be in high demand on all of our voyages. We look forward to welcoming her to the Celestyal fleet!’’
The ship’s itineraries and other details will be announced at a later date.
