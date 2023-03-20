Last updated: 02:41 PM ET, Mon March 20 2023

Celestyal Cruises Delivers Relief Supplies to Earthquake Victims in Turkey

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celestyal Cruises Lacey Pfalz March 20, 2023

Celestyal Cruises donated 50,000 blankets and sleeping bags to earthquake victims in Turkey, where an estimated 1 million remain homeless. (photo via Celestyal Cruises)

Celestyal Cruises, which specializes in cruising the Greek Isles and the Eastern Mediterranean, has partnered with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority in Turkey to provide over 50,000 blankets and sleeping bags to victims of the recent earthquake, which left over a million Turkish residents homeless.

Celestyal Cruises provided the relief supplies via its first voyage that visited Kusadasi, Turkey this season. The cruise line will also be donating a portion of its revenues made from shore excursions in Turkey to the relief effort.

Celestyal Cruises workers get ready to donate blankets and sleeping bags while in port at Kusadasi, Turkey. (photo via Celestyal Cruises)

“Celestyal has been bringing our guests to visit the city of Kusadasi and the magnificent ruins of nearby Ephesus for many years now. As a result, we have a strong bond with Turkey and its people, and we were devastated when news broke of the horrific earthquake only a month ago,” said Chris Theophilides, CEO.

“A strong part of Celestyal’s DNA is to be responsible corporate citizens of the places we visit and to support the people who call these places home,” continued Theophilides. “The least we could do is to lend a helping hand to our Turkish friends in need. We can only hope that our donation of supplies will help with this huge humanitarian effort that is so desperately needed in this part of the world.”

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
