Celestyal Cruises Offering Up To 44% Savings on Last-Minute Cruises
Lacey Pfalz June 22, 2022
Celestyal Cruises is offering savings of up to 44 percent off select 2022 itineraries booked now through July 11 during its “Biggest Ever Sale.”
Travelers who book last-minute cruises like the 7-night “Idyllic Aegean” itinerary can enjoy 44 percent savings off the traditionally priced $1,500 cruise, for just $845, based on double occupancy.
The itinerary begins in Athens and visits some of the most storied Greek Isles, including Mykonos, Rhodes, Crete, Santorini, Milos, Thessaloniki and Kusadasi.
All cruises include unlimited drinks, locally inspired food, select shore excursions and more. Solo travelers onboard select sailings can also enjoy no single supplement.
Other select sailings included in the promotion is the 4-night “Iconic Aegean” itinerary, the 7-night “Eclectic Aegean” itinerary, the 7-night “Three Continents” itinerary, the 7-night themed “Steps of Paul” itinerary and three Christmas and New Year’s Eve cruises.
“For travelers who might have delayed their summer vacation plans or have been reluctant to travel to Europe due to the rising costs of air travel, Celestyal Cruises is pleased to offer the best value at sea this summer and beyond to offset those air fares,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer. “Our all-inclusive vacations have always been extremely good value, and now we are making them even more affordable and bringing that dream Greek Isles cruise within reach for more North Americans.”
