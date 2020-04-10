Celestyal Extends Suspension of Cruise Operations Until June 29
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celestyal Cruises Theresa Norton April 10, 2020
Celestyal Cruises has extended the suspension of its sailings until June 29, 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. As it stands now, cruises will resume on that date with the four-night “Iconic Aegean” sailing round-trip from Athens.
“We understand the inconvenience this will cause and apologize to our valued guests,” Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer for Celestyal Cruises, said.
“However, as I’m sure they will understand, we have taken these necessary steps for the well-being of both our guests and our crew. During these challenging times, Celestyal Cruises will do all it can to support its guests, employees and partners, and we are confident of their mutual support. When the time is right, we look forward to welcoming guests back onboard.”
Celestyal is offering a future cruise credit valued at 120 percent of the original booking value. Guests will have until the end of December 2021 to redeem the credit on any itineraries in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Guests that do not use their cruise credit By December 2021 will automatically receive a refund equal to the original amount paid to Celestyal.
Celestyal will automatically send the future cruise voucher directly to guests or their travel professional, so there will be no need to call the cruise line.
Celestyal also has extended its “Peace of Mind” policy for sailings departing through Dec. 31, 2020. Guests can change their sail date up to seven days before departure for cruises embarking between June 29 and Aug. 31, 2020. For departures between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, guests can change their plans up to 30 days prior to the sailing date, having until Dec. 31, 2022, to reschedule.
