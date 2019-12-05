Christie Brinkley Named Godmother of Seven Seas Splendor Cruise Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Regent Seven Seas Cruises Lauren Bowman December 05, 2019
Regent Seven Seas Cruises' newest ship, the Seven Seas Splendor, will be christened in Miami on February 21, 2020. And helping to inaugurate the ship is Christie Brinkley – former supermodel and actress – who will serve as her godmother.
The all-inclusive luxury cruise line boasts itineraries sailing to almost 350 destinations around the world. Their ships have all-suite accommodations, giving passengers a more comfortable stay while sailing.
"Christie Brinkley is a universally beloved icon who is synonymous worldwide for her beauty, style and commitment to health and happiness," Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises said in a statement. "It's fitting that the Godmother of Seven Seas Splendor reflects timeless elegance, vitality and sophistication, as Regent has perfected all the details of luxury onboard Seven Seas Splendor. We are deeply honored that Christie will christen our newest ship and delighted to welcome her to the Regent Seven Seas Cruises family."
A sister ship to the Seven Seas Explorer, the Seven Seas Splendor will host 750 guests in 375 suites and have 542 crew members onboard – creating almost a one to one passenger to crew member ratio.
This smaller ocean vessel will allow the ship to dock in ports that cannot accommodate larger ships – meaning guests will get to embark on itineraries filled with hidden gems while still getting to see well-known destinations.
It only makes sense that the Seven Seas Splendor will be decked out in over an acre of Italian marble as it is currently being built in Ancona, Italy. And with almost 52,000 square feet of balcony space, the ship will have some of the largest outdoor space.
Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Completes First Sea TrialsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Uniworld Expanding Into South America in 2020Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
New Hurtigruten Ship to Debut Early, Offer Pre-Inaugural VoyagesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
American Cruise Lines Announces Brand New Music Cities CruisesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Travelers will have the option to cruise in suites from 307 square feet to the most decadent Regent Suite which is 4,443 square feet and includes its own in-suite spa.
With multiple restaurants onboard, ranging from Pan-Asian to classic French fare to Italian to their very own gourmet cooking demonstrations, guests will be surrounded by plentiful options to fit every traveler’s palate.
There will even be a multi-million-dollar art collection housed onboard and a spa brand created specifically for the ship where guests can receive exclusive treatments.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ newest ship is set to break new records for the luxury cruise line.
Montague spoke earlier this year about the ship, saying that the “Seven Seas Splendor will set a new benchmark for elegance and comfort. She’s a $480 million work of art from bow to stern. She will also be the first newly built ship to be helmed by a female captain. That’s a significant milestone in the cruise industry.”
For more information on Regent Seven Seas Cruises
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS