CLIA Cruise Lines to Deny Boarding to Recent China Visitors
Cruise company members of the Cruise Lines International Association are denying boarding to any guest or crew member who has traveled from or through mainland China within 14 days of boarding a ship, the organization announced Jan. 31.
“CLIA members have suspended crew movements from mainland China and will deny boarding to any individual, whether guest or crew, who has traveled from or through mainland China within the previous 14 days,” CLIA said in a news release.
“CLIA and its member lines maintain close contact with health professionals and regulators around the world, including the World Health Organization (WHO), and are continually assessing and modifying policies and procedures as developments emerge. This includes the modification of itineraries, where needed, in light of evolving circumstances, as well as health, travel and contact screening where appropriate, for guests and crew who have recently traveled from or through the affected area consistent with prevailing guidance from global health authorities. Screening protocols allow for informed decisions on a case-by-case basis whether a guest or crewmember will be denied boarding.”
Carnival Cruise Line sent a letter to travel agents about the travel restriction barring guests who have traveled to China within 14 days of their embarkation day. The restrictions were developed in accordance with guidance received from CLIA.
In addition, Carnival said the Bahamian government also has informed cruise lines that guests who have been to China within the previous 20 days will not be allowed to disembark in a Bahamian port of call.
Passengers or agents with clients who are impacted are advised to contact Guest Services at 800-CARNIVAL to discuss the situation and handle it as appropriate.
“Our highest responsibilities include the health and safety of our guests and crew,” Carnival writes in the letter. “Although the risks to our guests and crew are low, our medical experts are coordinating closely with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to implement any recommended screening, prevention and control measures for our ships.”
All guests and travel advisors with impacted sailings have been advised, please see letters that have been distributed to guests with bookings on any Bahamas and non-Bahamas sailings through February 3, 2020. We will send communication for any impacted future sailings as it becomes applicable.
CLIA notes that “the cruise industry is one of the most well-equipped and experienced when it comes to managing and monitoring health conditions of passengers and crew. Cruise lines take precautions to conduct passive as well as active screening of passengers and crew for illness prior to boarding when circumstances demand. Furthermore, CLIA members implement outbreak prevention and response measures and their ships must be fitted with medical facilities, shipboard and shore side medical professionals available around the clock, 24/7, to provide initial medical care in the event of illness and prevent disease transmission.”
