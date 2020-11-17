Confidence in Cruising Growing Again
November 17, 2020
A new survey found the majority of Americans who enjoy cruise vacations are ready to sail again once the coronavirus outbreak wanes.
According to InsureMyTrip, 3,602 U.S. respondents were asked whether they would go on a cruise right now if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines were in place for the resumption of services.
Around 53 percent of Americans polled said they were not ready to go on a cruise until it was safe, while another 11 percent said they would probably sail again right away and 23 percent said they would sail as soon as possible.
Only 13 percent of respondents said they would not go on a cruise due to COVID-19.
When booking future cruise vacations, InsureMyTrip recommends considering travel insurance with the Cancel For Any Reason coverage to best guard against covered COVID-19 related travel concerns.
Last month, the CDC let its no-sail order expire on October 31, setting the stage for a conditional, phased-in return to cruise ship operations. Cruise lines will have to conduct several test voyages, and travel agents have come out in force to volunteer.
