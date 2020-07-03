Costa Extends Suspension of Cruising Until August 15
July 03, 2020
Costa Cruises has suspended its pause for all sailings until August 15 and canceled of all its cruises in Northern Europe for the remainder of the 2020 summer season, the Carnival Corp. subsidiary announced Friday.
The company also confirmed the cancellation of all future cruises aboard Costa Victoria.
Costa sailings were previously suspended through the end of July.
"The decision is linked to the uncertainty on the gradual reopening of ports to cruise ships and the restrictions that may still be in place for the movements of people due to the COVID-19 global pandemic," Costa stated.
The cruise line said it will reach out to affected travel advisors and guests. "They will be guaranteed a re-protection in accordance with the applicable legislation, which offers the highest guarantee in this contingency situation," added Costa.
The company continues to work with experts and authorities to establish sufficient health and safety protocols for a potential restart of operations.
Earlier this week, the European Union published a comprehensive list of guidelines for the potential resumption of cruising throughout Europe, including COVID-19 testing, reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning protocols, among other recommendations.
