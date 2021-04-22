Costa Unveils Summer 2021 Cruise Program in the Mediterranean
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Costa Cruises Theresa Norton April 22, 2021
Costa Cruises has updated its summer 2021 cruise program and will operate four ships in the Mediterranean.
Two Costa ships will sail in the Eastern Mediterranean and two in the Western Med with embarkation in 13 ports. The cruises visit ports in Italy, France, Spain and Greece.
“We have updated our program for this summer based on a scenario of port and destination re-openings that is becoming increasingly clear and that now allows us to better plan our operations and offer extraordinary cruise vacations to the many guests who look forward to relaxing and memorable holidays,” said Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises.
The cruises will feature extended stays at ports of call and organized shore excursions exclusive to Costa guests. The ships will also feature the Costa Safety Protocol, which includes enhanced health and safety procedures.
Costa's two newest ships will operate in the Western Mediterranean: Costa Smeralda, the LNG-powered flagship, and Costa Firenze, the new ship inspired by the Florentine Renaissance and delivered last December.
As already announced, the first ship to depart will be Costa Smeralda on May 1. The ship will operate three- and four-day mini-cruises as well as week-long voyages, calling at the Italian ports of Savona, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Naples, Messina and Cagliari. This Italian itinerary will be extended until July 3, when the ship will return to offer week-long cruises visiting Savona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo, Civitavecchia, as well as Marseille, France, and Barcelona, Spain.
Costa Firenze will depart on its first cruise July 4, with an all-Italian itinerary that includes Savona, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Naples, Messina and Cagliari. From Sept. 12 until mid-October, Costa Firenze also will offer one-week international cruises including Savona, Civitavecchia, Naples, Ibiza, Barcelona and Marseilles.
Costa Luminosa and Costa Deliziosa will operate on the eastern side of the Mediterranean.
Costa Luminosa is confirmed to depart on May 16 from Trieste, and the following day from Bari, focusing on the Greek destinations of Corfu, Piraeus (Athens), Mykonos and Katakolon.
Costa Deliziosa will resume cruises from June 26, offering a week-long itinerary to Venice, Katakolon, Corfu, Bari and an extended overnight stay in Mykonos.
Costa canceled the summer season in Northern Europe and all other cruises until mid-September 2021 due to the uncertainty of the reopening of several destinations.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Costa Cruises, Mediterranean, Italy, France, Greece, Spain
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS