Crew Members Disembark After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton May 25, 2021

Odyssey of the Seas
Odyssey of the Seas (photo via Royal Caribbean)

Royal Caribbean International’s Odyssey of the Seas disembarked five crew members who tested positive for COVID-19, although all were asymptomatic.

The action is a testament to the stringent health procedures in place on cruise ships, which allow for immediate action after positive tests, even when no symptoms are shown.

The Odyssey of the Seas is on its way to the U.S. with only crew members and no guests.

As part of Royal Caribbean’s protocols, all crew members must receive a negative PCR test result before boarding. Once on board, everyone undergoes ongoing testing to ensure they are still negative.

Earlier this week, four crew members were identified after a positive test; they were immediately quarantined. In addition, test results identified one additional crew member whose test results were inconclusive. All five disembarked in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

“We worked with local health authorities to safely disembark these crew members and oversee any medical care they need,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement. “At this time, there are no additional positive cases onboard.”

Before the ships do resume passenger sailings, all crew members will be vaccinated, Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain said in a video. He said cruising from U.S. homeports could resume as early as June.

