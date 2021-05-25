Royal Caribbean CEO Says US Cruises Might Resume Next Month
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Theresa Norton May 25, 2021
Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain released an uplifting video message for travel advisors, saying large-ship cruises could resume from U.S. homeports as early as June.
“We can now state with a high level of confidence that ships from the Royal Caribbean Group will be operating out of U.S. ports as early as next month,” Fain said. “We’ve made it! After 15 months of pain and agony, we are finally there.”
Fain said discussions with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) have greatly improved in recent weeks.
“One of the most important developments has been our evolving relationship with the CDC,” he said. “It’s no secret that we were disappointed with many of their initial rules for restarting. However, over the past weeks, that level of dialogue has improved one thousand percent, and that dialogue has allowed us to understand their concerns. But in addition, that dialogue has enabled the CDC to understand our concerns. It has also enabled the CDC to review so much helpful data that we have acquired from our sailings abroad.
“The knowledge that has gotten us here is the science about this disease,” Fain continued. “That knowledge has given us the tools to corral this pandemic and to ensure that a cruise ship can be as safe or safer than your local community. As a result, the CDC has now clarified and updated their rules to allow us to start sailing from U.S. ports. Last week, we formally submitted our request for sailing authorization to the CDC. We’re hopeful that they will issue that permission shortly.”
Fain said 100 percent of crew members on all cruise ships will be vaccinated. Two Royal Caribbean Group brands – Silversea and Celebrity Cruises – will likely require vaccinations except for those who don’t or can’t get one due to medical or religious reasons. But the ships will aim to sail with at least 95 percent of passengers fully vaccinated, he said.
It may be different for Royal Caribbean International, though. “Royal Caribbean International is likely to take a somewhat different route. Like our other brands, everyone who’s eligible for a vaccine will be expected to have one,” he said. “However, children under 12 can’t yet get the shot, and Royal Caribbean International carries a lot of families. Families are important to us and, as the father of four wonderful children and seven extraordinary grandkids, I understand the importance of family travel. ... In any event, on these cruises we may not reach the 95 percent threshold, but even here the vast majority will be vaccinated.”
As for onboard protocols, Fain noted that most of the changes are taking place behind the scenes with the installation of upgraded air conditioning systems, enhanced cleaning, new filtration and hygiene systems, and other precautions.
Masks may not be required since most people will be vaccinated, he said, although some social distancing likely will be mandated.
“For example, we will still have our wonderful buffets, but instead of picking up the tongs yourself, a waiter will handle the tongs for you,” Fain said. “We’re optimistic that masks won’t be required anywhere if you’re vaccinated and, since most people will be, this also should be a minimal impact. There will be some areas where social distancing will be required, but the ships will start with lower occupancy, so there actually should just be a greater sense of space.”
Shore excursions likely will be allowed with tour operators who abide by hygiene protocols and other precautions that meet the company’s standards. “In most cases, our guests can also arrange their own excursions, and these will be regulated by local rules,” he said. “Vaccinations are quickly ramping up in our major destinations as well, so this too should be a temporary factor.”
Fain also thanked the travel advisor community, the industry and cruise fans for their lobbying efforts, noting that “pent-up demand for cruising is enormous.”
“You sent messages to your senators and members of congress, you wrote columns and letters to the editor, you used social media channels to spread the word,” he said. “In general, you spoke up on behalf of treating cruises like other areas, and the world listened. That’s what partnership is all about, and we thank all of you for your energy, your initiatives and your determination.”
“So I’m excited about the future of our industry,” Fain concluded. “That light that gets brighter and brighter is the sun coming up on a brand-new day of cruising. And still don’t forget to get your vaccine and to wash your hands.”
