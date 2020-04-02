Cruise Bookings on the Rise for 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke April 02, 2020
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has brought the cruise industry to a virtual standstill, forcing cancellations into May and stranding more than a dozen ships at sea.
Nonetheless, analysts at investment banking company UBS have reported some encouraging findings.
Survey Reveals Americans’ Travel Concerns in the Age of...Features & Advice
AmaWaterways’ Rudi Schreiner Optimistic About River...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Carnival Seeking Infusion of CapitalCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Viking Plans to Launch Mississippi River Cruising in 2022Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
"Booking volume in the last 30 days for 2021 is actually up 9 percent versus the same time last year," UBS equity analysts wrote in a report on cruise lines Tuesday, according to Quartz. "That includes people applying their future cruise credits from sailings that were canceled this year, but still shows a surprising resilience in desire to book a cruise."
The analysts also found that 2021 bookings for voyages to and in places like Asia and Alaska are higher than usual. What's more, the Caribbean remains resilient. The Mediterranean Sea was the lone underperforming destination, the analysts found.
While the report is undoubtedly encouraging for an industry that wasn't included in the U.S. government's $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, it's unknown how much of the spike in booking volume can be attributed to guests rebooking canceled trips.
For now, many cruise lines have provided passengers the option to cancel up to 48 hours before their sail date and put their funds toward future cruises.
For more information on United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS