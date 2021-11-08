Cruise Industry Group Releases Environmental Technology, Sustainability Report
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Donald Wood November 08, 2021
The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) unveiled a new report demonstrating the industry’s commitment to responsible tourism practices and continued progress on the development and implementation of new environmental technologies.
According to the CLIA Global Cruise Industry Environmental Technologies and Practices Inventory and associated Environmental Report, the organization’s ocean-going members have committed to the pursuit of net carbon neutral cruising by 2050.
The study also addresses the challenge posed by the need for alternative fuels and the steps the industry is taking to support progress. In addition to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), over 75 percent of the global cruise fleet by passenger capacity is now equipped to use alternative fuels.
Some of the fuel technologies being tested include biodiesel, methanol, ammonia, hydrogen and electric batteries, but the cruise industry is facing hurdles before the large-scale adoption of such fuels can take place, such as engineering, supply and regulatory.
“While cruise has been one of the sectors most acutely impacted by the global pandemic, cruise lines remain at the forefront of the challenge to develop new environmental technologies which benefit the entire shipping industry,” CLIA CEO Kelly Craighead said.
“Our industry is committed to pursuing net carbon neutral cruising by 2050, and CLIA and our ocean-going members are investing in new technologies and cleaner fuels now to realize this ambition,” Craighead continued.
The report notes the cruise industry continues to make substantial progress across a range of areas, including Shore-side Power Capability, Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (EGCS), Advanced Wastewater Treatment Systems and more.
Other findings from the study include 82 percent of the new build capacity either committed to being fitted with shore-side electricity capability or configured to add shore-side power in the future. Another 35 percent of global capacity is also equipped to operate on shore-side electricity in the 14 ports worldwide where that capability is provided in at least one berth.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
What Travel Advisors Need To Know About the New Playa Resorts, Wyndham Partnership
For more information on Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS