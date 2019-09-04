Cruise Lines Stepping up for Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood September 04, 2019
After Hurricane Dorian ravaged The Bahamas, cruise lines serving the region have started pledging money and resources to the island chain.
The parent company of Disney Cruise Line has announced it would commit more than $1 million in cash and support for relief and recovery efforts in the Bahamas. The Disney Company is also looking to help its team members with immediate needs in The Bahamas, including the over 60 employees working at Disney Castaway Cay and several employees from other Bahamian islands.
“The Bahamas is such a special place to us and our guests, and we have watched the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian with concern and heartache,” Disney Cruise Line president Jeff Vahle said in a statement.
“We stand with the Bahamian people, and especially those in Abaco and Grand Bahama, as they recover from the worst storm to ever make landfall in The Bahamas,” Vahle continued. “As the needs in these communities are assessed, we are prepared to aid the relief and recovery efforts through funding, the provision of supplies and by providing support to our Bahamian Crew Members.”
Royal Caribbean also announced it would donate $1 million to the Dorian disaster relief, while the cruise line’s partner ITM is donating an additional $100,000. Company officials are collaborating with the Bahamian government and non-profit partners to ensure the “donations go where they can do the most good.”
A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean released a statement about the cruise line’s efforts:
“We are loading all kinds of goods onto our ships— generators, water, cleaning supplies, clean sheets, towels, and more—for direct delivery to the Bahamas. The trained employee volunteers we call the GO Team are on their way to assist with relief efforts. And we're taking special care of coworkers and their families who were affected by the storm.”
Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald released a statement on Hurricane Dorian’s impact on The Bahamas and the cruise line’s commitment to the island chain, including a renewed focus on two major projects in Grand Bahama and Half Moon Cay.
“To our friends in The Bahamas, please know you will not be alone in your effort,” Donald said. “All of us at Carnival Corporation pledge to work with you. We have been and remain in constant contact with government officials as they determine the highest priorities for both the short term and long term.”
