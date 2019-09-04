Disney Donating Money, Resources to Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian
Impacting Travel Donald Wood September 04, 2019
The Walt Disney Company announced Tuesday it would commit more than $1 million in cash and support for relief and recovery efforts in The Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.
Disney pledged a $1 million donation to non-profit relief agencies taking the lead in the recovery and rebuilding efforts, as well as providing necessary supplies like food, water and construction materials to impacted areas.
The company is also looking to help its team members with immediate needs in The Bahamas, including the over 60 employees working at Disney Castaway Cay and several employees from other Bahamian islands.
“The Walt Disney Company stands with the people of The Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian,” Disney Company CEO Robert A. Iger said in a statement. “We hope our $1 million donation will provide much-needed relief and help our neighbors, colleagues, and all those impacted by this devastating storm begin the long process of recovery as they work to put their lives and communities back together.”
Disney Cruise Line officials are also monitoring the continued path of Hurricane Dorian and altering itineraries as needed. For now, the cruise line continues to share lifesaving information with families, position supplies for a quick response and provide resources to those in need.
“The Bahamas is such a special place to us and our guests, and we have watched the devastation created by Hurricane Dorian with concern and heartache,” Disney Cruise Line president Jeff Vahle said in a statement.
“We stand with the Bahamian people, and especially those in Abaco and Grand Bahama, as they recover from the worst storm to ever make landfall in The Bahamas,” Vahle continued. “As the needs in these communities are assessed, we are prepared to aid the relief and recovery efforts through funding, the provision of supplies and by providing support to our Bahamian Crew Members.”
