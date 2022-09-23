Last updated: 10:17 AM ET, Fri September 23 2022

Crystal Cruises Joins Cruise Lines International Association

Patrick Clarke September 23, 2022

Crystal Symphony sailing out of New York City.
Crystal Symphony sailing out of New York City. (photo courtesy of Crystal Cruises)

Crystal Cruises has joined the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the world's largest cruise industry trade association, as an ocean-going cruise line member.

"We are honored to join Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and fully participate in their important work to promote the work of the industry and provide a unified voice across the entire global cruise community," Jack Anderson, president of Crystal Cruises, said in a statement.

"I would like to thank Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago, President & CEO Kelly Craighead, and the entire CLIA team for their leadership, vision, and extraordinary efforts on behalf of the cruise industry."

The latest addition to CLIA comes during Cruise Week. The event in addition to the group itself seeks to add value to its members through a wide range of advocacy efforts, education, and stakeholder engagement on a local, national, and global scale.

The trade group also sets goals such as seeking net-zero carbon cruising by 2050, among other eco-friendly initiatives. In the process, CLIA continues to raise the positive profile of the industry as a leader in responsible travel and maritime practices.

"Our commitment to building a better future extends well beyond minimizing environmental impacts, it also includes harnessing the power of travel to contribute to the health and well-being of people and places by creating positive travel experiences that inspire lifelong cruisers and generations of new cruise travelers to sail responsibly," stated CLIA President and CEO Kelly Craighead.

"Cruising has a good story to tell—and will have even more examples and positive stories to share as a result of Crystal Cruises being part of the CLIA membership fleet."

