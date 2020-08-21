Last updated: 09:39 AM ET, Fri August 21 2020

Crystal Cruises “Not Going Out of Business” Despite Genting Troubles

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Theresa Norton August 21, 2020

Crystal Serenity in Glacier Bay.
PHOTO: Crystal Serenity in Glacier Bay. (photo via Crystal Cruises)

Crystal Cruises is “not going out of business” despite the financial troubles of its parent company, Genting Hong Kong.

Genting halted payments to creditors to conserve cash to maintain operations and is seeking to restructure debt and shore up its liquidity. It attributed the situation on the global shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down virtually all cruise operations around the world.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Moloa

Hawaii Moving Forward With Resort Bubble to Welcome Tourists

Destination & Tourism
Surfing in Costa Rica

Costa Rica Opening Borders to Americans From Approved States

Destination & Tourism
Crystal Symphony

Crystal Parent Genting Hong Kong Halts Payments to Creditors

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Aerial view over Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Hard Choices in the Tourism-Reliant Caribbean

Brian Major

“It is important to understand that the company is not going out of business. Whatever option our parent company pursues, it will allow Crystal to operate its business,” the Crystal statement said. “Additionally, we have always been committed to honoring our contractual obligations with guests and travel partners, including the processing of refunds.

“While we have extended our suspension of global voyages until the end of the year, we are working with government and health authorities in our key markets to resume sailing when it is safe to do so and we look forward to welcoming our guests back on board at that time.”

Crystal has canceled all ocean and river voyages through December 2020; it suspended its yacht voyages on the Crystal Esprit through Jan. 9, 2021. Its new 200-passenger expedition ship under construction, the Crystal Endeavor, has been delayed for about a year due to a shutdown at MV Werften. It was originally set for delivery in summer 2020 and then November 2020.

For more information on Crystal Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS