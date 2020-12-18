Crystal Extends Relaxed Booking Policies for All 2021 Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Crystal Cruises Theresa Norton December 18, 2020
Crystal has extended its relaxed booking policies to all 2021 voyages, including Crystal Cruises, Crystal River Cruises, Crystal Yacht Cruises and Crystal Expedition Cruises. These policies were previously implemented for voyages through June 2021 only.
For 2021 sailings, the adjusted Crystal Confidence 3.0 policies relax the final payment deadline to 60 days prior to first date of service, while guests who pay in full 90 days before will save an additional 2.5 percent off their cruise fare. The early final payment savings deadline is normally six months.
Furthermore, guests sailing in 2021 may cancel their booking with no penalty up to 60 days before their first date of service. These policies were previously implemented for voyages through June 2021 only; the new extension through the end of 2021 accommodates travelers who are eager to plan future voyages but are still cautious in committing resources to such journeys.
Crystal’s 2021 cancellation schedule is as follows:
Those who cancel 31-60 days in advance will incur a 25 percent penalty, which rises to 50 percent eight to 30 days prior, and 100 percent seven days in advance.
For all Crystal voyages in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, Crystal will continue to offer reduced deposits of 15 percent (normally 25 percent) and waived administrative fees for all new bookings through the company’s Easy Book program.
In addition, Crystal’s No-Money-Down deposit window has been extended through Feb. 22, 2021, for all new and existing bookings for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 Crystal ocean, river, yacht and expedition voyages.
The No-Money-Down deposit window has been extended as Crystal looks to return to service in late spring 2021 following its voluntary suspension of voyages through April.
For more information on Crystal Cruises, United States, Caribbean, Central America, Tahiti
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS