Crystal Cruises Unveils 10 New Ocean Getaways for 2019-20
Crystal Cruises has added 10 new ocean sailings to its Crystal Getaways collection featuring abbreviated versions of longer itineraries.
The new voyages range from four to 10 nights and offer passengers all-inclusive enrichment and wellness options, dining experiences inspired by places from all over the world and visits to UNESCO World Heritage Sites, among other highlights.
The additions include the Haute Caribbean Holiday: Eight nights from Miami to Turks & Caicos, Antigua, Barbados and St. Maarten departing December 22 and seven nights from Barbados to Tortola, Key West and Miami departing December 30.
The Timeless Treasures & Ancient Cultures voyage is available for eight nights from Singapore to Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka departing March 20, 2020, and six nights from Sri Lanka to Cochin and Mumbai, India departing March 28, 2020.
Meanwhile, the Empires of Past & Present sailing departs April 3, 2020, for eight nights from Mumbai to Oman, the gulfs of Aden and Aqaba and Jordan and departs April 11, 2020, for 10 nights from Aqaba to Israel, Cyprus, Crete and Italy.
Icons of the Mediterranean will leave Monte Carlo for Florence, Rome and Sorrento, Italy for four nights on July 10, 2020, and depart July 14, 2020, for five nights from Sorrento to Dubrovnik and Venice.
Finally, Beyond the Acropolis & Aqaba is available for six nights from Athens to Rhodes, Greece, Israel and Aqaba departing October 23, 2020, and 10 nights from Aqaba to the gulfs of Aden and Aqaba, Oman and Dubai departing October 29, 2020.
Fares for Crystal's 2019 and 2020 Ocean Getaways start at $1,049 per guest based on double occupancy. Travelers who book by January 8, 2020, though, can save up to $3,200 per stateroom or suite during Crystal's Book Now Savings.
Contact your travel agent or visit CrystalCruises.com for more information.
