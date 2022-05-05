Cunard Announces 2023-24 International Sailings
Luxury cruise line Cunard announced over 110 international voyages sailing between October 23, 2023, and May 14, 2024, including the maiden voyages on thenew ship Queen Anne.
The company’s four-ship fleet—Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Anne—will call at 126 unique ports in 51 countries, with voyages ranging from two-night city breaks to a 108-night world voyage.
“Each ship offers a unique experience with distinct itineraries: Queen Anne will be based out of Southampton, Queen Elizabeth out of Australia and Japan, and Queen Victoria and Queen Mary 2 will both sail world voyages, one with a full circumnavigation and one exploring the finest destinations across the Mediterranean, Asia, Australia and Africa,” Cunard Vice President Matt Gleaves said.
The new Queen Anne is scheduled to call at more than 32 ports across the world during her maiden season before embarking on a collection of sailings in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Northern Europe as well as an Eastbound Transatlantic Crossing.
In 2024, Queen Victoria will embark on a 107-night World Voyage that sails westbound to North America, including a transit of the Panama Canal, onwards to Australia, Asia, and returning to Europe via South Africa, visiting 32 destinations across her new voyages.
Queen Mary 2 will begin her season with an Eastbound Transatlantic Crossing from New York, before setting off from Southampton on a 108-night World Voyage. The liner will sail to the Mediterranean, Asia via the Suez Canal, Australia and return to Europe via South Africa.
Following a fly-cruise season in Barcelona, Queen Elizabeth will relocate to Singapore before starting her Australian residency with a six-night voyage from Fremantle. The ship will then embark on a series of short break and roundtrip voyages from Melbourne and Sydney.
“Our new voyages bring opportunities to explore all corners of the world in luxurious surroundings while enjoying our White Star Service as well as all the other special touches that make a trip with Cunard so special,” Gleaves continued.
The 2023 and 2024 new voyages sailing on Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth are available to book from May 24, and Queen Anne's maiden sailings are available to book from May 17.
