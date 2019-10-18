Discover Australia and New Zealand With Seabourn
October 18, 2019
Traveling to Australia and New Zealand make it into the top five spots on many traveler’s bucket lists. These destinations offer picturesque and diverse landscapes and plenty of opportunities for adventurous activities.
There are several ways to navigate these places, but one of the most convenient ways is by cruising. Taking a cruise allows travelers to conveniently explore multiple areas all in one trip, and Seabourn has a number of itineraries available on the Seabourn Encore.
The experience cruising with Seabourn is both luxurious and relaxing, and it’s an opportunity for travelers to enjoy multiple destinations without packing and unpacking each day. They’ll enjoy fine dining, drinks and entertainment onboard, alongside well thought out excursions on land.
Both Ventures by Seabourn and Seabourn Journeys, part of Seabourn’s Shore Experiences, are available in this region and can aid in enhancing cruisers’ vacations.
Ventures by Seabourn are optional excursions guests can take while in different destinations.
In the Australasia region, there are several to choose from. Guests can join the experienced expedition team which includes a Marine Biologist, Ornithologist, Biologist, Geologist, Traditional Navigator, Kayak Guide and Naturalist for hours filled with learning and adventure.
One example is exploring the Kaipupu Sounds Nature Reserve—here visitors can observe various bird species, take a one-hour hike or explore the waters by kayak.
In addition, Seabourn Journeys are optional pre- and post-cruise extensions, perfect for experiencing sites that can’t be fully explored during a single-day excursion. The Journeys are never more than ten guests at a time, ensuring an intimate and personalized experience.
A Journey option while cruising in this region is the UNESCO Sydney, The Red Centre & Great Barrier Reef option. This seven- or eight-day extension includes sightseeing around Sydney Harbour, a private tour of Kata Tjuta National Park, a helicopter flight over Kata Tjuta and Uluru, a full day of snorkeling and coral viewing at the Great Barrier Reef and a handful of other adventures.
There is also leisure time mixed in so travelers can explore other areas on their own that may not be included with the itinerary. This journey can be added on as a pre-cruise or post-cruise option.
Sailings to this destination include the following: Holiday Australia & New Zealand, New Zealand Splendours, New Zealand & Australia, Australia & New Zealand, Wellness in Australia & New Zealand, An Australian Autumn, The Coral Coast & Orchid Isles and Gems of The Java Sea.
