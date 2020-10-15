Disney Cruise Line Announces Early 2022 Itineraries
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Patrick Clarke October 15, 2020
Disney Cruise Line unveiled its early 2022 itineraries on Thursday, which will include Disney's highly anticipated return to Hawaii with a pair of 10-night sailings aboard the Disney Wonder in spring 2022.
Other notable destinations on tap for January-May 2022 include the Bahamas (including Disney's private island Castaway Cay), the Eastern and Western Caribbean, Mexico, the Pacific Coast and the Panama Canal. Disney will sail from all across the U.S. as well, including Florida, California, Texas and New Orleans.
Click here or visit DisneyCruise.Disney.Go.com to view a complete breakdown of the early 2022 itineraries and dates.
Reservations will open to the general public on October 22, 2020; however, select Disney members will have access to advance booking windows beginning as early as Monday, October 19 at 8 a.m. ET.
Bookings will open to Platinum Castaway Club members and Golden Oak Club members on October 19, followed by Gold Castaway Club members on October 20. Finally, reservations will open to Silver Castaway Club members, Adventures by Disney Insiders and Disney Vacation Club members on October 21.
Disney has currently suspended all sailings into early December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney Fantasy sailings are canceled through December 6; Disney Dream and Disney Wonder voyages are canceled through December 11, and Disney Magic sailings are suspended through December 12.
Contact your travel advisor or call (800) 388-4513 to book Disney's early 2022 itineraries beginning next week. Meanwhile, existing members can log in to their account ahead of time to verify their Castaway Club status.
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS