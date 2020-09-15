Disney Suspends Cruises Into December
September 15, 2020
Disney Cruise Line announced that it would be suspending sailings on all cruise departures through at least December 6, 2020.
In a statement, the cruise line noted: “As we continue to refine health and safety protocols for our future return to service and await further direction from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Disney Cruise Line has decided to further extend its suspension of new sailings.”
The Disney Fantasy sailing are canceled through December 6, 2020. Disney Dream and Disney Wonder sailings are canceled through December 11, and the Disney Magic’s sailings have been suspended through December 12, 2020.
Guests who are booked on these sailings and have paid in full will be offered a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Those who have not yet paid in full will receive a refund in the amount that they have paid so far.
Disney Cruise Line will be emailing affected passengers and travel professionals about the details and any next steps passengers need to take.
For those guests who booked through a third party, Disney recommends canceling them directly with any questions.
