Disney Cruise Line Announces Holiday Sailings for 2020
Disney Cruise Line announced Thursday it would be introducing new Halloween and winter holiday celebrations on sailings departing from New York, California, Texas and Florida in Fall 2020.
Through September and October 2020, Disney Cruise Line will host the return of Halloween on the High Seas, which includes events such as a mouse-querade costume party, lively entertainment, ghoulish food and beverage delights, trick-or-treating, seasonal kids’ activities, a villainous party just for adults and a ghostly ship takeover.
As for the Very Merrytime Cruises sailing from early November through December, the Disney Cruise Line fleet will be decked out from bow-to-stern. The holiday fun includes merry parties, a tree lighting ceremony, festive activities, special food and beverage surprises, favorite characters in their finest holiday attire, a winter wonderland ball with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a flurry of Frozen snowfall.
Bookings for the holiday adventures are open to the public on June 13.
The Disney Magic returns to New York in October for sailings to Bermuda and Canada, all featuring Halloween on the High Seas. The Disney Wonder sets sail from San Diego in September, with Halloween on the High Seas cruises to Baja and the Mexican Riviera.
From late November through December, the Disney Wonder will make Galveston, Texas, its homeport for Very Merrytime Cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas, with four-, five-, six- and seven-night sailings.
In fall 2020, the Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream will sail to the Bahamas and Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida. Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime Cruises will delight guests on most sailings.
