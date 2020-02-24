Disney Cruise Line Announces New Ports and Exciting Itineraries for Summer 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Janeen Christoff February 24, 2020
The summer 2021 season is shaping up to be an exciting one for Disney Cruise Line. The company just announced its summer itineraries with a return to Greece and new ports of call in Greece, Sweden and Norway.
Bookings will open to the public on February 28, 2019.
Disney Magic
The Disney Magic will sail in Europe including the Greek Isles, Spain and the French Riviera from May to July. From late July through September, the ship will call in the British Isles, northern Europe, the Baltic, Iceland and Norwegian fjords.
In Greece, the ship will sail four special voyages that will include visits to the Greek Isles and other noteworthy ports such as Katakolon near ancient Olympia and Kefalonia with cruises ranging from eight to 11 nights. One cruise sails to Dubrovnik as well.
Other new ports for Disney include Visby, Sweden; Eidfjord, Norway; and Hardangervidda, Norway’s largest national park.
Penélope Cruz Christens Costa Smeralda in ItalyCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cruise Ship Failed Its Health Inspection With 44 ViolationsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Sir Richard Branson Officially Christens Virgin Voyages'...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Disney Wonder
Disney Wonder will be spending the summer of 2021 in Alaska. Departing from Vancouver, Canada, seven-night itineraries will visit Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan and Dawes Glacier. One nine-night Alaskan adventure will visit Hubbard Glacier, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, Juneau and Ketchikan. A special five-night cruise will travel to Dawes Glacier and Ketchikan.
Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream
The Disney Fantasy and the Disney Dream will be taking passengers around the Caribbean in 2021.
The Disney Fantasy will sail seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, near Orlando, Florida. Additionally, the ship will offer a six-night sailing and an extended nine-night Caribbean cruise. Three-, four- and five-night Bahamian cruises round out the Disney Fantasy summer season – all including a stop at Castaway Cay. There will also be a special five-night cruise with two stops at Disney’s private island.
The Disney Dream will sail three- and four-night Bahamian cruises calling on the private island paradise in summer 2021.
Adventures by Disney
Travelers can further enhance their cruise experience by adding an Adventures by Disney element to the trip. There are pre- and post-cruise trips in London Barcelona and Copenhagen. Guests can also book the ultimate Disney cruise experience on select sailings in Alaska and Europe.
For more information on Disney Cruise Line, Europe, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS