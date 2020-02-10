Disney Cruise Line Launches Sailings From New Orleans
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Donald Wood February 10, 2020
Disney Cruise Line has launched its inaugural season sailings from New Orleans with the Disney Wonder’s first departure on February 7.
In addition to the cruise line homeporting in Louisiana for the first time, the Disney Wonder received a celebratory bon voyage from Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen and members of the traditional New Orleans Treme Brass Band.
The limited-engagement season sailing from New Orleans includes stops in the Bahamas, Caribbean and Disney’s private island paradise, Castaway Cay. Disney Cruise Line also announced it would return to New Orleans again in early 2021.
During the sailings aboard the Disney Wonder, passengers will experience a celebration of New Orleans dining and entertainment at Tiana’s Place restaurant and a menu that draws inspiration from the flavors and ingredients of Louisiana.
As for the new French Quarter Lounge, travelers will be treated to jazz music, New Orleans-themed specialty drinks, family activities, trivia, workshops, craft and parties that bring the spirit of the bayou to the sea.
Disney Cruise Line also recently announced the Disney Fantasy would once again host the Star Wars Day at Sea events on select seven-night itineraries January through March 2021.
In addition, Disney Cruise Line has just launched a new website dedicated to reporting upon the progress of its Lighthouse Point project in the Bahamas.
