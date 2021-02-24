Disney Cruise Line Cancels All Sailings Through May 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Lauren Bowman February 24, 2021
It’s been a hard year for the cruise industry, and once again many cruise lines are having to extend their cancellations.
Not only are cruise lines awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but many countries have yet to open their borders to travelers as well.
Disney Cruise Line announced today that they will be pushing back all sailings once again, this time to the end of May 2021. But they went on to say that all sailings onboard the Disney Magic will be canceled until August 10, 2021, due to borders remaining closed.
Any guest that has been affected by this new announcement is being offered either a full refund or 125% of their paid amount to be used on a future cruise sailing by September 30, 2022. This extension for use of the future cruise credit was also just recently announced by the company.
The exception is for any guests who had not paid for their cruise in full yet – they will automatically receive a refund for the portion they had paid. Also, anyone who booked a trip through Adventures by Disney which included time on a Disney Cruise Line ship will also receive a refund on their original payment method.
SeaMails from Disney Cruise Line are being sent out today to alert guests and travel advisors.
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS