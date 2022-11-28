Disney Cruise Line Celebrates 25 Years with 'Silver Anniversary at Sea'
Disney Cruise Line announced its 25th anniversary celebration with the “Silver Anniversary at Sea” program, ranging from new celebrations onboard select summer sailings to merchandise and more, beginning May through September, 2023.
The line will offer “Silver Anniversary at Sea” cruises across the world and its fleet of five ships this summer, from the Caribbean to Alaska, the Mediterranean, Northern Europe and more.
Captain Minnie Mouse and Captain Mickey Mouse will wear special new outfits during this time, while the line will also debut a new signature song for the celebration. Guests can also commemorate their “Silver Anniversary” cruise with the Shimmering Seas Collection of merchandise, ranging from apparel to accessories and more.
Additionally, the line announced a new membership tier for the Castaway Club. Members can now earn Pearl status after 25 Disney Cruise Line cruises. Benefits for Pearl tier members will be announced in early 2023.
"For two-and-a-half decades, Disney Cruise Line has built an incredible legacy of creating unforgettable vacation memories for families around the world," said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. "Of course, at the heart of this anniversary celebration are our dedicated cast and crew members who continuously deliver legendary service and create magic at sea for our guests every day. Whether returning as a member of our Castaway Club or sailing with us for the first time, we are thrilled to invite guests of all ages to be a part of our very special anniversary festivities next summer."
