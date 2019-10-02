Last updated: 09:21 AM ET, Wed October 02 2019

Disney Cruise Line Changes Promotional Offerings for Bookings Made Onboard

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Donald Wood October 02, 2019

Disney Cruise Line ship docked in port
PHOTO: Disney Cruise Line ship docked in port. (Photo via Megan duBois)

Disney Cruise Line announced it has adjusted its promotional offerings for passengers who book future voyages with the company while sailing onboard one of the cruise line’s ships.

According to CruiseCritic.com, Disney Cruise Line customers will still receive a 10 percent discount when they book a stateroom in categories 4A through 11C while sailing another itinerary, but the company will no longer offer onboard credit.

You May Also Like

Disney Wonder will soon be calling New Orleans home for a little while Disney Cruise Line Announces Return to New Orleans, Adds... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean International’s Perfect Day at CocoCay Cruise Lines Private Islands Status After Hurricane Dorian Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

TravelPulse Podcast logo LISTEN: Hurricane Dorian, Dominican Republic and More on... Entertainment

Disney gallery icon All the Biggest Disney Parks, Resorts and Cruise Line...

Disney Disney Cruise Line Announces First Details on Newest... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

In addition, passengers who book a sailing of seven nights or longer while on one of the cruise line’s voyages will now be able to put down only 50 percent of the required deposit.

“Disney Cruise Line regularly evaluates and adjusts its promotional offers based on a variety of factors,” a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson told Cruise Critic.

The news comes just days after Disney Cruise Line announced the Disney Wonder would make its way to New Orleans by late January 2020 to begin offering four-, five-, seven- and even a 14-night cruise throughout the Caribbean.

The Disney Wonder is decked out in Southern flair with Tiana’s Palace, which makes its addition to the Big Easy a natural fit.

Bookings will open to the public on October 3.

For more information on Disney Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Norwegian Encore begins her conveyance.

Norwegian Encore Sails Into Open Water for First Time

Norwegian Cruise Line

Riviera River Cruises Partners with Classic Journeys for European Cruises in 2020

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Announces Delayed Debut of New Ship

New Crystal on Broadway Voyages Take Center Stage in 2020

World’s First Hybrid Cruise Ship, Roald Amundsen Makes Electrifying Debut

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS