Disney Cruise Line Changes Promotional Offerings for Bookings Made Onboard
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Donald Wood October 02, 2019
Disney Cruise Line announced it has adjusted its promotional offerings for passengers who book future voyages with the company while sailing onboard one of the cruise line’s ships.
According to CruiseCritic.com, Disney Cruise Line customers will still receive a 10 percent discount when they book a stateroom in categories 4A through 11C while sailing another itinerary, but the company will no longer offer onboard credit.
In addition, passengers who book a sailing of seven nights or longer while on one of the cruise line’s voyages will now be able to put down only 50 percent of the required deposit.
“Disney Cruise Line regularly evaluates and adjusts its promotional offers based on a variety of factors,” a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson told Cruise Critic.
The news comes just days after Disney Cruise Line announced the Disney Wonder would make its way to New Orleans by late January 2020 to begin offering four-, five-, seven- and even a 14-night cruise throughout the Caribbean.
The Disney Wonder is decked out in Southern flair with Tiana’s Palace, which makes its addition to the Big Easy a natural fit.
Bookings will open to the public on October 3.
For more information on Disney Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS