Disney Cruise Line Extends Cruise Date Flexibility Offer
Disney Cruise Line is providing travelers with added flexibility and peace of mind after recently canceling all sailings through October 31, 2020, due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, the cruise line announced that effective immediately, it's extending its Cruise Date Flexibility Offer through the end of October.
The change means that guests with a new or existing reservation made by October 31, 2020, for a cruise occurring on or before May 31, 2021, will be able to change their sail date up to 15 days prior to embarkation with no change fee applied.
The original offer announced back in June only applied to reservations made by August 31, 2020, for departure dates on or before March 31, 2021.
The extended offer comes less than one month after Disney Cruise Line unveiled new itineraries for fall 2021, with bookings opening up to Castaway Club members in late-July.
Travel advisors can book online or call the Disney Cruise Line reservation center at 800-511-1333.
