Disney Cruise Line Unveils New Itineraries for Fall 2021
July 23, 2020
It’s no secret that cruisers are missing Mickey, Minnie and all their pals from Disney Cruise Lines' magical ships. But Castaway Club members received the joyful news about the newest cruise itineraries for Fall 2021 with bookings opening to guests soon.
Platinum members will be given first dibs on booking their preferred cruise starting on July 27th at 8 am EST, while Gold and Silver members can begin booking on July 28th and July 29th respectively.
Disney Cruise Line is bringing back their well-loved ‘Halloween on the High Seas’ and ‘Very Merrytime’ cruises where travelers have the option of setting sail from Florida or Texas before enjoying their Caribbean and Bahamian cruise. ‘Halloween on the High Seas’ will be available on most cruise itineraries from late September until late October. ‘Very Merrytime’ cruises will be sailing starting in November and commence in late December.
Most itineraries will include a stop at the beloved Castaway Cay where guests can enjoy the peacefulness of Serenity Bay - an adults-only beach escape - a 5k race, snorkeling and much more.
Disney Cruise Line will also be offering Baja and Mexican Riviera itineraries for travelers wishing to depart from sunny California. Here travelers will embark on 3-, 4-, 5- or 7-night cruises. From California, cruises will enjoy the port cities of either Cabo San Lucas and/or Ensenada. And Disney Cruise Line is even offering an option to sail to Bermuda on a 5-night cruise from New York.
Caribbean cruises vary in length from 4 to 8-night tropical getaways and include port cities like Cozumel, Costa Maya, Tortola, St. Thomas and more. Bahamian cruises will depart from Galveston, Miami or Port Canaveral and will be offered as 3- to 6-night itineraries with stops at places like Key West, Nassau and Disney’s Castaway Cay.
For those that want to branch out of the Caribbean, there is also the option for a 6-night sailing from New York to Halifax and Saint John in Canada. Or enjoy the West Coast on a 4-night cruise departing from Vancouver and disembarking in San Diego.
Disney Cruise Line will also be offering a very special 11-night sailing across the Atlantic Ocean - departing from Dover, England - stopping in Spain and Bermuda before disembarking in New York. Or you can opt to travel through the famed Panama Canal on a trip from California to Texas with stops in Mexico, Colombia, Grand Cayman and more on this two-week journey.
