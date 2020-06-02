Disney Cruise Line Extends Future Credits for Coronavirus Impacted Voyages
Disney Cruise Line announced future cruise credits issued to customers who had their voyages canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak would be honored through March 31, 2022.
The cruise line previously offered impacted passengers the choice of either a full refund or a future cruise credit equal to 25 percent, 125 percent or 150 percent of their original voyage fare to be used within 15 months of their original sailing.
The deadline extension allows Disney to help its cruise customers feel safe when they do return to the seas, while the future cruise credits were already automatically added to the accounts of impacted passengers.
Customers who were given a 125 percent or 150 percent future cruise credit will be able to place a reservation on hold by applying it as a payment option when booking a new reservation online beginning June 3.
As for the travelers who received a 25 percent future cruise credit, they will be eligible to apply it as a payment option starting on June 3. Once the modified reservation is paid in full, any remaining future cruise credit will be applied to their shipboard account as a non-refundable onboard credit.
Earlier this month, Disney Cruise Line revealed it would extend its temporary suspension of sailings through July 28.
The cruise industry also took a significant blow last week when the Canadian government extended the ban on cruise ships through October 31, essentially shutting down the 2020 cruise season.
