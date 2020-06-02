Last updated: 09:35 AM ET, Tue June 02 2020

Disney Cruise Line Extends Future Credits for Coronavirus Impacted Voyages

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Donald Wood June 02, 2020

Disney Cruise Line ship docked in port
PHOTO: Disney Cruise Line ship docked in port. (Photo via Megan duBois)

Disney Cruise Line announced future cruise credits issued to customers who had their voyages canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak would be honored through March 31, 2022.

The cruise line previously offered impacted passengers the choice of either a full refund or a future cruise credit equal to 25 percent, 125 percent or 150 percent of their original voyage fare to be used within 15 months of their original sailing.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort

Las Ventanas al Paraiso to Reopen July 1

Hotel & Resort
Stormtroopers on patrol

Stormtroopers Enforcing Health, Safety Protocols at Disney...

Entertainment
Holland America Line

How I Hope The Cruise Industry Comes Back

Scott Laird
Travel planning on the computer

Americans Indicate Pandemic Less Likely to Affect Upcoming...

Impacting Travel
Passenger airplane sitting on the tarmac.

Airlines for America Applauds New Framework for Changes to...

Airlines & Airports

The deadline extension allows Disney to help its cruise customers feel safe when they do return to the seas, while the future cruise credits were already automatically added to the accounts of impacted passengers.

Customers who were given a 125 percent or 150 percent future cruise credit will be able to place a reservation on hold by applying it as a payment option when booking a new reservation online beginning June 3.

As for the travelers who received a 25 percent future cruise credit, they will be eligible to apply it as a payment option starting on June 3. Once the modified reservation is paid in full, any remaining future cruise credit will be applied to their shipboard account as a non-refundable onboard credit.

Earlier this month, Disney Cruise Line revealed it would extend its temporary suspension of sailings through July 28.

The cruise industry also took a significant blow last week when the Canadian government extended the ban on cruise ships through October 31, essentially shutting down the 2020 cruise season.

For more information on Disney Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
CELEBRATE CLIA’S CHOOSE CRUISE WITH CRYSTAL CRUISES

Crystal Cruises Launches Voyage Assurance Policy for Select 20...

Crystal Cruises

European Waterways Barge Cruises Are Ideal for Family Vacations

NCL Details How Cruising Will Change in COVID-19 Era

Riviera River Cruises Offers ‘Half Back’ Deposit and Shipboard Credit

Seabourn Offers Travel Advisors Bonus Commission on New Bookings

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS