Disney Cruise Line Extends Suspension of Cruise Operations
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Donald Wood November 04, 2020
Disney Cruise Line announced it would extend the current suspension of cruise operations through December 31.
Disney officials released a statement to customers and travel advisor saying the cruise line is “focused on the health and well-being of our guests and team members” as it reviews the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As a result, all sailings through the end of 2020 have been canceled, including scheduled voyages on Disney Fantasy, Disney Wonder, Disney Magic and Disney Dream. The company is working to refine its health and safety protocols for an eventual return to service.
Travelers who booked now-canceled itineraries and paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a refund. Guests who did not pay in full will automatically receive a refund of what they paid.
Impacted travel advisors will receive an email from Disney outlining details and next steps, but the cruise line said it would protect agent commissions on the original sailing paid in full.
Earlier this week, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced its members would extend the voluntary suspension of cruise operations in the United States through December 31.
The CLIA’s move came after the CDC let the no-sail order expire on October 31, setting the stage for a conditional, phased-in return to cruise ship operations. Companies such as Norwegian, Royal Caribbean and Carnival all separately announced the suspension of voyages for the remainder of the year.
