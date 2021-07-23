Disney Cruise Line Returning to US Sailings in August
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Disney Cruise Line Donald Wood July 23, 2021
Disney Cruise Line announced it would return to sailings from the United States on August 9.
Disney Dream is scheduled to usher in the cruise line’s long-awaited return to cruising from the U.S. with tropical voyages to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, on three- or four-night cruises featuring a stop at DCL’s private island, Castaway Cay.
Disney Cruise Line officials said the company is working hard to get ready for the return of passengers by incorporating enhanced health and safety measures to promote wellness for guests and crew members.
Disney Dream and the cruise line’s other vessels will feature beloved character encounters, Broadway-style musicals and a spectacular fireworks display at sea, all designed to give passengers a one-of-a-kind experience.
Disney Cruise Line launched its first test cruise mandated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday, a conditional sail order requisite. It was not only Disney’s first simulated cruise, but also the first test run for Port Canaveral which, along with Miami and Fort Lauderdale, is one of the most active ports in Florida.
Earlier this month, Disney Wish revealed it would come with its own Avengers-themed restaurant, called the Avengers: Quantum Encounter.
