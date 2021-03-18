Disney Cruise Line Unveils 2022 Summer Sailings
Disney Cruise Line unveiled summer 2022 itineraries, which will include cruises to the Mediterranean and Greek Isles, Northern Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean and The Bahamas.
Additionally, the line said it will offer its “first-ever” summer departures from Miami to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.
The line will offer five-, six-, seven-, eight, nine- and 12-night sailings departing from Spain and Italy, calling at ports in the Greek Isles, France, Italy and Spain; and seven- and 11-night itineraries to such destinations as the British Isles, Iceland, the Norwegian Fjords and Scandinavia.
Seven-night Alaska cruises will sail roundtrip from Vancouver, calling at Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, among other ports.
Five-, seven- and nine-night Caribbean itineraries out of Port Canaveral and Miami will put the spotlight on a range of destinations, including Cozumel, Grand Cayman, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, St. John’s and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island.
Four- and five-night Bahamas cruises will also depart from Port Canaveral and Miami, with calls at Nassau and Castaway Cay. A three-night itinerary will call at Castaway Cay.
“While we prepare for a return to sea just as soon as the time is right, we continue to look to the future and develop more cruising options for families,” said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line. “Offering this diverse new line-up of itineraries for the summer of 2022 shows our commitment to taking more guests to more destinations around the world as we plan for additional ships in the years ahead.”
Bookings will open to the general public on March 25, 2021.
