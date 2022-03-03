Disney Cruise Line Updates Mask Requirements
Patrick Clarke March 03, 2022
Disney Cruise Line is the latest to relax face mask requirements for guests in the wake of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) updated guidance based on the latest COVID-19 metrics.
Starting March 11, mask usage will be optional for Disney guests entering most indoor locations throughout their cruise ship.
"Following recently updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we have updated our face-covering requirements for sailings originating from a U.S. port of departure," the cruise line wrote in an email to travel advisors on Thursday. "Beginning March 11, face coverings on Disney Cruise Line will become optional in most indoor locations throughout our ships."
Disney followed up by confirming that messages regarding the changes would be sent to guests on upcoming sailings starting Thursday afternoon and provided a breakdown of the affected cruises.
—Disney Wonder: March 11 to April 17, 2022
—Disney Magic: March 11 to May 8, 2022
—Disney Fantasy: March 11 to May 28, 2022
—Disney Dream: March 11 to May 30, 2022
