Disney Cruise Line Updates Vaccine and Testing Protocols
Lacey Pfalz August 15, 2022
Disney Cruise Line has updated its vaccination and testing requirements, effective September 2, 2022.
The cruise line will now require guests 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to sail from ports in the United States and Canada; previously, this rule was for guests 5 and older.
Though the line highly recommends everyone who is eligible for vaccination be fully vaccinated prior to sailing, those who aren’t vaccinated are required to submit proof of a negative NAAT or PCR test taken one to three days prior to sailing. A second test will be required during embarkation.
Fully vaccinated guests are still required to pre-test and upload their results onto the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website, along with their vaccination status. Unvaccinated travelers must also use this website to upload their information.
Travelers on back-to-back sailings will be required to test between sailings, paid for by the cruise line.
Disney Cruise Line also defines the term “fully vaccinated” for the different age categories of its guests on its website.
