Dream Cruises to Debut World's Longest Roller Coaster at Sea in 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke October 11, 2019
Dream Cruises has announced yet another at-sea first set to debut aboard its newest Global Class ship, Global Dream when it launches in early 2021.
The "Space Cruiser" will be the world's longest roller coaster at sea and the centerpiece of the ship's "Dream Park at the Pier," which the Asian cruise line is calling the first-ever theme park concept at sea.
Dream Cruises is working with Maurer Rides to develop the ride, which will "allow acceleration over 1g almost everywhere on the 300-meter track," according to Project Manager, Marco Hartwig of Maurer Rides.
"Outfitted with powerful electric motors and positive-locking drive system, the coaster defies the physical limits experienced by conventional roller coasters," added Hartwig in a statement. "All this guarantees a spectacular and breathtaking ride at up to 60 km/h (37 mph) over the heads of fellow passengers."
Each of the coaster's three Spike carts can carry up to two riders per vehicle. Riders will be able to control their own speed and will have the sensation of flying over the sea.
"Dream Cruises is excited to unveil the innovative and exciting 'Space Cruiser' on board the newest addition to our fleet, the first Global Class ship named Global Dream, which is set to debut in early 2021," said Michael Goh, President of Dream Cruises & Head of International Sales, Genting Cruise Lines, in a statement accompanying Friday's announcement. "As part of our commitment to develop the most technologically advanced cruise ships in the world, the newly constructed Global Class ships will dazzle guests with cutting edge features and facilities that will optimize convenience for our passengers and also provide innovative leisure, entertainment and recreation options to appeal to a broad range of guests."
Other notable attractions coming to Dream Park at the Pier include a massive bouncy obstacle known as "Bounce Activity Park," the "Shark Bay" bungee trampoline, a "Wipe Out" surf simulator and "Little Dreamers Ride" mini karts for the ship's youngest guests, among others.
Dream Cruises is certainly no stranger to delivering at-sea firsts. Last year, the cruise line debuted the world's first eSports facility at sea and followed that up by launching the first-ever life-size Monopoly board game at sea earlier this year.
Designed for the fast-growing Asian cruise market, Global Dream will sail itineraries across the world and be able to accommodate up to 5,000 passengers on a twin share basis and more than 9,000 during peak holiday periods, Dream Cruises said.
Beyond the theme park, the ship will boast a Cineplex, Asian and Western spas, a plethora of shopping facilities and authentic Asian and international dining experiences in addition to fast-food restaurants.
What's more, state-of-the-art technology will feature a new smart system allowing passengers to control things like LED mood lighting and climate control with a smartphone app, voice recognition or through a touch-screen control panel. Smart sensors located in the cabins will also be able to automatically adjust the lighting and temperature when guests arrive.
Global Dream is currently under construction in Germany.
