Emerald Cruises Expands 2023 Europe River Cruise Lineup

In response to increased demand, Emerald Cruises added four more 2023 sailing dates to three of its most popular river cruise itineraries.

Two new dates have been added to Christmas markets cruises - an eight-day voyage on the Rhine departing on December 16, 2023, and an eight-day Danube cruise departing on November 24, 2023. Fares for the November 24 sailing start from $3,395 per person, based on double occupancy, while the December 16 sailing starts at $3,395.

Two more departures were added in November for the eight-day "Secrets of the Douro" roundtrip from Porto. The Douro Valley is lined with vineyards while included excursions offer a visit to an 18th century vineyard estate in Quinta do Tedo, a canoeing excursion in Régua, a guided tour of Salamanca and dinner at Quinta da Pacheca wine estate. Two new sailings depart November 18 and 25, 2023, with fares starting at $3,695 per person, double occupancy.

Emerald Cruises offers river and yacht cruises on three continents. Emerald Azzurra, the line's first ocean-going vessel which debuted in March 2022, is a 100-guest, luxury yacht sailing the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Red Seas, and, new for the 2023-24 season, the Caribbean and Central America. Emerald Sakara will be the brand's second luxury yacht and launches in 2023.

On the rivers, Emerald Cruises sails eight branded Star-Ships in Europe and one on the Mekong. The brand offers a focus on active shore excursions and onboard wellness offerings through its signature EmeraldACTIVE program. Emerald Cruises is part of Scenic Group, which includes Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Mayflower Cruises & Tours, and Evergreen Tours in Australia.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Topics From This Article to Explore