European Waterways to Again Offer Solo Travelers Cruise in 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Claudette Covey September 16, 2020
In tandem with the continuing growth of the solo travel market, European Waterways has extended its Solo Cruise in 2021 aboard the 20-passenger La Bella Vita hotel barge, which will sail between Venice and Mantua along Italy’s Po River and the Bianco Canal.
Departing on Oct. 10, 2021 – and exclusive to solo travelers – the six-night cruise offers 10 percent off for advance bookings, which represents a savings of $560 off the $5,600 single rate, European Waterways said.
“While our guests may be traveling solo, they will never find themselves alone,” said Derek Banks, managing director of European Waterways.
“We have carefully curated every aspect of the cruise to allow for maximum social interaction among guests, should they wish to mingle, while also ensuring plenty of ‘me time’ to soak in the experiences and relish the moments in their own, personal way. The cruise also features unique, ‘extra surprises’ that are sure to please and get everyone involved.”
The itinerary will include, among other things, a dinner with a countess at her 17th-century residence, Villa Ca’Zen, and a private wine tasting at Villa Widmann-Borletti.
In Mantua, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, guests will explore the Ducal Palace’s gardens, museums and courtyards.
The itinerary will visit Chioggia, a coastal town featuring charming canals and narrow alleys.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS