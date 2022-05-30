Explora Journeys Celebrates Float Out of EXPLORA I Luxury Cruise Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Laurie Baratti May 30, 2022
Today, at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, MSC Group’s Cruises Division celebrated the float out of EXPLORA I, the first of four luxury cruise ships that will eventually comprise the fleet of its new all-inclusive luxury brand, Explora Journeys.
Construction on EXPLORA I began back in June 2021 and the vessel is scheduled to enter service at the end of May 2023. Production of the new brand’s second ship, EXPLORA II, then began in October 2021 and she is expected to be finished for delivery by Summer 2024. Two additional sister ships are planned to round out the fleet in 2025 and 2026, both of which will also be built by Fincantieri.
Today’s float-out ceremony was attended by Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, Pierfrancesco Vago; and Fincantieri Chairman, Claudio Graziano; and Fincantieri CEO, Pierroberto Folgiero, among others.
At its launch, EXPLORA I will weigh in at 63,900 gross tons, comprised of 14 decks, and featuring 461 of the largest guest suites and residences at sea, all of them with oceanfront balconies or terraces. It will also boat about 27,000 feet of outdoor space, three outdoor pools with 64 cabanas and a fourth pool with a retractable glass ceiling.
The vessel will also feature nine dining options, 10 indoor and outdoor bars and lounges, a casino, art gallery, retail outlets, and an indoor/outdoor spa and fitness area with treatment rooms, fitness equipment, classes and personal training will all be part of the onboard offering; and the guest-to-host ratio will be 1.25 to 1 to ensure the delivery of superior service.
The new Explora Journeys brand aims to create a new category in luxury lifestyle travel, catering to the next generation of discerning luxury travelers with a broad range of new guest experiences and activities, incredible amenities and generous public spaces, and highly innovative design. Its entire fleet will come equipped with the latest and most advanced maritime technologies to support the environment and sustainability.
Construction of the EXPLORA I and her three sister ships was commissioned to Fincantieri by the MSC Group in 2018 and, given that the total order for all four units is worth more than €2 billion (US$2.16 billion), production is continuing at a rapid pace.
For more information, visit explorajourneys.com.
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Italy
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS